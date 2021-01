Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 11:41 Hits: 6

Security has been stepped up at Germany's Bundestag (lower house of parliament) after the storming of the Capitol in Washington by rioters last week, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble has told lawmakers, Bild am Sonntag weekly reported.

