Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 12:22 Hits: 5

Belgium's death toll from coronavirus infections, one of the highest per capita in the world, has breached the 20,000 mark, according to official data published on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belgium-s-covid-19-deaths-hit-20-000-still-among-world-s-highest-13931830