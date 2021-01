Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 12:25 Hits: 6

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has rejected Alyaksandr Lukashenka's renewed pledge to draft a new constitution by the end of this year and put it to a referendum.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/as-belarus-protests-enter-sixth-month-lukashenka-repeats-vague-promise-of-change/31040652.html