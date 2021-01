Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 08:09 Hits: 6

Democrats' momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the president's role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of rebuke.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210110-us-house-democrats-prepare-for-impeachment-as-senate-republicans-criticise-trump