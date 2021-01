Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 00:42 Hits: 6

CAIRO: Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday (Jan 11) in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute. Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from ...

