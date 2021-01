Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:22 Hits: 4

Belarusian protesters carrying banned white-and-red national flags have marched in parks and residential areas of several towns across the country as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

