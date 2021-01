Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:56 Hits: 8

After supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that EU democracy is interlinked with US events. He has called for close cooperation: a "Marshall Plan for democracy."

