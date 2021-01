Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:49 Hits: 6

Curfew from 8pm to 5am will be in place until at least February 8 as Quebec seeks to stem high COVID-19 infections.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/9/canadas-first-covid-curfew-coming-into-force-in-quebec