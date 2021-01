Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 11:30 Hits: 4

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test Covid-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, one day after the country’s supreme leader banned the import of UK- and US-produced jabs and said they were "completely untrustworthy”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210109-iran-bans-import-of-uk-and-us-covid-19-vaccines-saying-they-re-completely-untrustworthy