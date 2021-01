Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 09:02 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: All is well and comfortable at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) quarantine centre, says a Covid-19 patient currently being quarantined there. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/09/scary-not-at-all-says-covid-19-patient-of-living-conditions-at-maeps-quarantine-centre