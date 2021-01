Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 07:57 Hits: 6

Madalena Gordiano's parents were relieved when a Brazilian family promised to adopt their daughter. But instead of being cared for, Gordiano was exploited as a domestic slave for almost four decades. Now she is free.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazilian-woman-held-as-a-slave-for-38-years/a-56177797?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf