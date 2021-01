Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 09:08 Hits: 7

MELAKA: Melaka health authorities have referred 12 Covid-19 patients to the Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) following congestion at Melaka Hospital due to a high number of cases. Read full story

