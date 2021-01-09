Republican Party Won't Support Trump's Impeachment

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 00:57 Hits: 7

The Republican Party won't support the impeachment against the U.S. President Donald Trump, the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.

"To deliver a better America for all, partisans of all stripes first must unite as Americans and show our country that a peaceful transition of power has occurred. Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more," the Republican leader said in a statement via Twitter.

On January 7, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, called on the lawmakers to impeach Trump under the 25th amendment and remarked that keeping him in office until the Inauguration Day on January 20 would be "very dangerous."

Nonetheless, McCarthy said that he would speak to the president-elect Joe Biden to find a path to "unite America." The politician also considers that his country has to deal with major problems like the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

"As leaders, we must call on our better angels and refocus our efforts on working directly for the American people. United, we can deliver the peace, strength, and prosperity our country needs," McCarthy said.

