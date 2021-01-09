The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Employment in Canada Falls for the First Time Since April

Canada's employment figures decreased for the first time since April, Statistics Canada revealed on Friday.

According to the organization's latest data, at least 63,000 positions were lost in December, with an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent. Also, employment decreased in accommodation and food services and other services, information and culture, and recreation services.

The senior director of workforce strategies at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Leah Nord, said in a statement that "as cases continue to reach record highs, the prospect of protracted lockdowns loom large over the first quarter."

Statistics Canada recalls that "the initial widespread COVID-19 economic shutdown had directly affected 5.5 million Canadian workers, including 3.0 million who had lost their job and 2.5 million who were employed but had experienced COVID-related absences from work."
 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Employment-in-Canada-Fall-for-the-First-Time-Since-April-20210108-0023.html

