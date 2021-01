Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 20:38 Hits: 3

Germany's biggest lender has agreed to the payout to settle allegations that it broke US anti-bribery and commodities trading laws.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deutsche-bank-handed-124-million-in-bribery-fines-by-us-court/a-56176485?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf