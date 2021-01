Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 23:07 Hits: 6

Fewer people attempted to enter the EU without authorization in 2020, largely due to coronavirus restrictions, the bloc's border agency said. Syrian were again the largest group of people trying to enter the bloc.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/migrant-entries-to-eu-drop-to-lowest-levels-since-2013-due-to-covid/a-56176455?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf