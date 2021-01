Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 23:23 Hits: 6

The Netherlands' largest city has long been a haven for cannabis users around the world. But the mayor did not want the city to become only known as "a place of soft drugs tourism."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amsterdam-weighs-ban-on-coffee-shop-tourism/a-56177031?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf