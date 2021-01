Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 00:17 Hits: 1

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to build more nuclear weapons in response to what he calls US hostility towards Pyongyang. He added that he did not expect US policy on his country to change under Joe Biden.

