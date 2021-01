Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 07:01 Hits: 1

Emergency services and staff were unable to reach the babies in time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "heart-wrenching."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-10-newborn-babies-killed-in-hospital-blaze/a-56177825?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf