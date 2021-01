Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 08:22 Hits: 1

Canada and other nations whose citizens died in Iran's downing of a Ukrainian jetliner one year ago on Friday called on Tehran to come clean about the tragedy and "deliver justice" for the victims' families.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210109-five-countries-call-on-iran-to-deliver-justice-to-victims-of-ukrainian-plane-downed-one-year-ago