Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 01:14 Hits: 0

REUTERS: Google on Friday (Jan 8) suspended the Parler social networking app from its Play Store until the app adds “robust” content moderation while Apple gave the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan. Parler is a social network to which many supporters of US President Donald ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/parler-suspended-google-apple-app-stores-trump-13925188