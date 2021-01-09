Twitter 'permanently' suspends Trump's account. RIP @realDonaldTrump

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

Welp, Twitter did it. It’s more than four years overdue, but we’ll take it in this very dark hour as Americans hold their breath, grit their teeth, and cross their fingers until noon on Jan. 20, when sane leadership of the country will be restored.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y January 8, 2021

Presumably Twitter, like many Americans, really does fear “the risk of further incitement of violence.” But just as presumably, Big Tech companies are eyeing incoming control of Washington by a bunch of Democratic lawmakers who are mad as heck and ready to rumble.

Anyway, as stated above, we’ll take it. Trump terrorized this country and the globe on Twitter for four solid years. It’s the end of an era—a really sick, crappy era. RIP @realDonaldTrump.

Good riddance.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2007367