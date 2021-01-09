Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 02:25 Hits: 0

The Trump administration on Thursday publicly announced that it was withdrawing the nomination of unlawfully appointed acting Department of Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf to officially lead the agency. No explanation was given for the withdrawal—well, other than the fact that the days of this cabal of criminals and thugs masquerading as a federal government are mercifully coming to an end.

It also sure looked like the White House had withdrawn the nomination to spite Unlawful Chad for initially issuing a statement on Wednesday daring to condemn the violent, police-aided takeover of the U.S. Capitol by the impeached president’s white seditionist supporters. However, “Congressional records show Wolf’s nomination was withdrawn on Wednesday before his statement was issued,” BuzzFeed News reported. But the White House did publicly announce the withdrawal after Unlawful Chad issued his initial statement.

In one tweet Wednesday responding to the violent right-wing mob attacking the federal government, Unlawful Chad claimed that “[v]iolence in any form is unacceptable. NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation. Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means.”

Except for when Unlawful Chad doesn’t choose peaceful means, and the nation then watches wholly untrained DHS agents carry out brazen, public kidnappings of demonstrators protesting police violence in Portland, Oregon. “We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means,” Unlawful Chad claimed, but then some of the DHS agents in Portland then helped carry out a raid against a humanitarian organization whose mission it is to prevent the agonizing deaths of migrants in the deserts of the southern borderlands.

”Border Patrol also stabbed all of the gallons in the back of a truck that was at Byrd Camp during the raid on Friday,” No More Deaths said following the August raid. “Attacks on our work are attacks on people crossing the border. Irreparable damage was done to the people who sought aid in our camp.” BuzzFeed News reports that Unlawful Chad issued a fuller statement on Thursday, where he apparently pointed the finger at the boss.

“What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening,” Unlawful Chad claimed. “While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle”—because they can’t resist both-sidesing their own side’s shit—“specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday.”

But Unlawful Chad sure was glad to help carry out plenty of other violence. Even as its withdrawn his official nomination, the White House said Unlawful Chad is still serving in his unlawfully appointed acting capacity at the department.

It was always clear that the administration was only just recently trying to get him officially confirmed after months and months on the job in an effort to save the policies he’s unlawfully signed into place—in fact, his unlawful status was behind the recent court decision forcing the administration to, finally, fully reopen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Immigration policy experts say Unlawful Chad’s continued unlawful status could help the incoming administration reverse many the outgoing anti-immigrant policies.

“With Wolf's confirmation dead, Biden now has a powerful tool to get rid of Trump DHS policies; decline to appeal decisions striking them down on the grounds that Wolf lacked authority,” American Immigration Council policy counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick tweeted.

