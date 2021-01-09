Lt. General Honoré says investigation must take place into 'complicity' in our defense of Capitol

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 04:45 Hits: 0

On Thursday night, Lt. General Russel Honoré appeared on MSNBC show The 11th Hour with Brian Williams. Lt. General Honoré was brought on to to talk about what the hell happened on Wednesday, when MAGA insurgents easily breached the Capitol building while the entire legislative branch of our country worked inside. Lt. General Honoré is retired now but was a Commanding General through 2008 and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Bill Clinton.

Williams wanted to ask the Lt. General about his thoughts on how and why our law enforcement and security apparatus could and did fail so miserably in protecting our Nation’s Capitol building on Wednesday. It is very clear that what happened yesterday wasn’t an accident, and maybe more importantly, was predictable. But probably most importantly is the growing evidence and mounting questions surrounding how planned this attempted coup d’etat was, and how little effect our country’s overly inflated defense budget and militarized law enforcement apparatus had on doing the single job they are supposed to have. Lt. General Honoré had some deadly serious thoughts on the whole debacle.

Williams prefaced the interview by reporting on the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund, as well as the slow trickle of reports around help being offered to Capitol Police and it possibly being refused, as well as what the exact nature of the orders the National Guard were given. Lt. General Honoré began by answering Williams’ question about what would have happened, if the Lt. General had still be actively working in the Pentagon on Wednesday. Explaining that “we would have been giving orders in D.C. National Guard to prepare to start to mobilize. You can prepare troops to mobilize and assemble them before you deploy them. So mobilization and deployment is different.”

He further expressed his surprise that the “Pentagon did not have those troops on standby,” saying this clearly showed a “major failure in their intelligence.”

I think once this gets uncovered there were some complicit actions at the capitol police. a police chief has been fired, but now we need to look at the special investigation. was he complicit along with the sergeant of arms in the house and the senate? it gives appearance of complicity. he complied because he might have thought 45 was coming to the capitol, and they gave way to the protesters who easily breached the capitol. this is a crying damn shame. and i applaud those individual officers who put their lives on the line yesterday to try to restore order. but yesterday they were poorly led. the good news is tomorrow those three individuals will be fired and not allowed back into the capitol. the sergeant at arms of both houses and the capitol police chief. and i think investigation will find out there was some complicit actions here. >> indeed over 50 of those officers in trying to do their jobs were injured. but as you point out, they were poorly led. this was a surprise to no one. the president had advertised it. hell, this went out in a group email to every qanon nut job and white supremacists and neo-nazi and anti-semite within hundreds of miles. yet i want to read you this in "the washington post." in memos issued on january 4 and 5, the pentagon prohibited the district guardsman from receiving ammunition or riot gear, interacting with protesters unless necessary for self-defense, sharing equipment with local law enforcement or using guard surveillance and air assets without the defense secretary's explicit sign-off, according to officials familiar with the orders. and general, i think we know each other pretty well. i am not a conspiracy theorist either, and yet reading the tea leaves here, you would think that some kind of a fix was in. >> it was complicit. they complied doing what they thought 45 wanted to do. and i don't want to cross the line here because i'm subject to uniform code of military justice, but because if i make a derogatory remark against the president or certain members of his cabinet. but i will say this, to hell with it. this was total incompetence and was complicit by the leadership involved in securing the capitol because they wanted to please 45 because they thought he might come over. this is a crying shame. i used to be on the joint chiefs of staff and attend meetings at the situation room weekly, sometimes biweekly. i know the security plan. i have coordinated with the capitol police, the sergeant at arms, in discussions on how we would secure the capitol during the annual inauguration speech. i know this plan. i know the details. i know the intelligence that's collected by the fbi. i know the intelligence collected by now homeland security. they all knew that this could be a dangerous situation. when you have that many people coming to town and they fail to

While the FBI slowly identifies, locates, arrests, and charges the numerous people who broke the law on Wednesday, the contrast between how our country responded to an actual insurgency versus citizens demanding racial justice, remains primary in many people’s minds. Was there a conspiracy here? Very possibly. But you don’t need to search the Warren report to see that our law enforcement apparatus has long been involved in a conspiracy against millions of American citizens, based on race and class and the support of a very unequal system over a more egalitarian one since its inception.

