Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 10:44 Hits: 2

Indonesia's top Islamic body has given religious approval to China's Sinovac vaccine just days before the country is set to start its inoculation programme.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-clerics-declare-china-covid-vaccine-halal/a-56169997?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf