Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 11:31 Hits: 2

European regulators have said each vaccine vial contains six doses, following a request from the companies making the jab. The change comes with immediate effect.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-allows-extra-doses-from-biontech-pfizer-vaccine-vial/a-56170558?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf