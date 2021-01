Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 19:57 Hits: 2

Some 32,000 residents have fled the Central African Republic into adjacent countries, says the UN's refugee agency. The exodus follows opposition complaints over "numerous irregularities" in last month's election.

