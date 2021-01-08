The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Lebanese central bank governor on country's financial crisis: 'My conscience is clear'

Category: World Hits: 1

Lebanese central bank governor on country's financial crisis: 'My conscience is clear' Lebanon remains in a deep financial crisis, with many people struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, the country is still without a government, five months after the devastating Beirut blast. Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon's central bank, denies any responsibility for the financial crisis. "My conscience is clear," he told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman in an exclusive interview in Beirut, strongly hinting that he had been made a scapegoat.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210108-lebanese-central-bank-governor-on-country-s-financial-crisis-my-conscience-is-clear

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version