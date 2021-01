Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 18:56 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's economy is projected to expand by 7.9 percent in 2021 following 1.9 percent growth in 2020, as economic activity continues to normalize and domestic COVID-19 outbreaks remain under control, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday. Read full story

