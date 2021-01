Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:49 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France cranked up its vaccination rollout.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-keeps-restaurants-ski-resorts-closed-in-covid-19-battle-13916402