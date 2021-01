Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 10:50 Hits: 0

Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere will this year reach levels 50 percent higher than before the industrial revolution because of manmade emissions, Britain's Met Office predicted on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/co2-levels-this-year-50-per-cent-higher-than-18th-century-13920970