Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 11:27 Hits: 2

BRUSSELS :The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms' global output for 2021.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-secured-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-global-output-deal-13921020