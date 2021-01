Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 11:53 Hits: 2

LONDON: From next week, Britain's government will require people entering England to present a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival to protect against new strains of the coronavirus from other countries, the government said on Friday (Jan 8). Passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-england-negative-tests-arrival-13917974