Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:39 Hits: 3

As the Trump administration heads into its final days, Cabinet members have resigned and the president finally condemned the violence many say he instigated at the Capitol. Five people have died from injuries sustained during the riots.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0108/Capitol-siege-s-fallout-Resignations-deaths-condemnations?icid=rss