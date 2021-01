Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 20:30 Hits: 3

"Winter placemaking" lures urban dwellers in cold-weather cities out of their self-made cocoons to experience the joys of the frosty season.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0108/Resisting-hibernation?icid=rss