Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:31 Hits: 1

The pre-pandemic US economy may have had a record-low official unemployment rate and sky-high stock-market valuations, but it was hardly serving the majority of Americans. Good jobs for those without a college degree have been disappearing, and this ominous trend will not reverse itself without an overhaul of economic policy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-recovery-good-jobs-for-all-workers-by-daron-acemoglu-2021-01