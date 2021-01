Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:54 Hits: 1

Although it is a serious matter to deny individuals their basic civil rights, outgoing US President Donald Trump richly deserves such a punishment. For Republicans to avoid being devoured by the insurrectionist movement they have unleashed, they must support Trump's impeachment, removal, and permanent exclusion from political life.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-must-be-impeached-and-banned-from-public-office-by-jan-werner-mueller-2021-01