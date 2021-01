Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 12:10 Hits: 2

The storming of the US Capitol by predominantly white supporters of President Donald Trump was in keeping with a long tradition of mob violence directed by white elites in the service of their own interests. The difference this time is that the rioters turned on their own.

