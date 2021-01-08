Hawley loses book deal, whines about it on Twitter, and gets slammed by AOC (and everyone else)

Category: World Hits: 2
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who famously fist-pumped the crew of insurgents that brought riots to our nation’s capitol on Tuesday, has been the focus of well-deserved heat from the public, as well as from his colleagues. Just a day later, Hawley’s former mentor and champion claims their relationship is the “biggest mistake” of his life. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board puts direct responsibility on Hawley’s shoulders for the bloodshed during Wednesday’s coup d’etat attempt on the legislature, writing that he has “blood on his hands.”
Later on Thursday, activists began pressuring publisher Simon & Schuster, demanding it cut ties with the only other senator to be considered as loathsome as Sen. Ted Cruz.
Within hours, Simon & Schuster did cut ties and cancel publication of The Tyranny of Big Tech—in direct response to public outcry, if you believe Hawley himself, who cried a big crybaby fit in a tweet he called his “statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster.” In a screenshot, Hawley wrote, “This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”
Sen. Hawley is supposed to be a constitutional lawyer. A “direct assault on the First Amendment?” Try again.
The reponses to Hawley’s sad tweet came fast and furious, particularly from Literary Twitter. Turns out people who read tend to also be good at writing things like replies to silly and sad words from racist, mediocre-minded senators.
