Hawley loses book deal, whines about it on Twitter, and gets slammed by AOC (and everyone else)

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 15:20 Hits: 2

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who famously fist-pumped the crew of insurgents that brought riots to our nation’s capitol on Tuesday, has been the focus of well-deserved heat from the public, as well as from his colleagues. Just a day later, Hawley’s former mentor and champion claims their relationship is the “biggest mistake” of his life. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board puts direct responsibility on Hawley’s shoulders for the bloodshed during Wednesday’s coup d’etat attempt on the legislature, writing that he has “blood on his hands.”

Later on Thursday, activists began pressuring publisher Simon & Schuster, demanding it cut ties with the only other senator to be considered as loathsome as Sen. Ted Cruz.

Within hours, Simon & Schuster did cut ties and cancel publication of The Tyranny of Big Tech—in direct response to public outcry, if you believe Hawley himself, who cried a big crybaby fit in a tweet he called his “statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster.” In a screenshot, Hawley wrote, “This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

BWAAAAAAHHHAAAAAHHAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Sen. Hawley is supposed to be a constitutional lawyer. A “direct assault on the First Amendment?” Try again.

Fist pump it up, prick. Fist pump it up, prick.

The reponses to Hawley’s sad tweet came fast and furious, particularly from Literary Twitter. Turns out people who read tend to also be good at writing things like replies to silly and sad words from racist, mediocre-minded senators.

Yup.

What a loser. God you’re suck a whiny little victim. You live in a $1.5M house in Vienna and are building a vacation home in the Ozark’s. Such a liar. You played stupid games. Welcome to the world of consequences. January 8, 2021

Facts.

The man who tried to cancel millions of Black votes whines about cancel culture. Of all the politicians I’ve known, I’ve never come across a more complete fraud than @HawleyMO. https://t.co/KOi6ut3hTE January 8, 2021

Good point.

I want to also note that Josh Hawley’s book sounds boring January 8, 2021

Tee hee.

You wouldn’t know a mob of it entered your workplace with loaded weapons and zip ties and made you shelter in place Josh. January 8, 2021

Hot damn!

You fist-pumped insurrectionists and baselessly attacked our elections. Your actions fueled a riot and you fundraised in the chaos. Five people are dead. Even your GOP colleagues have distanced from your acts. Yet here you are crying over a book deal. You should be expelled. https://t.co/9Xn8T9vol4 January 8, 2021

Kapow.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2007000