El Salvador and its missing children: A small country with huge scars

During the 1979-1992 civil war in El Salvador, thousands of children were the victims of organised trafficking run by the army. It's estimated that around 30,000 infants were sent abroad for adoption – often without their parents' consent. This murky past was buried for the sake of amnesty; included in a peace agreement. To this day, hundreds of families are still searching for the truth about their origins. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

