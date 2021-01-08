Stacey Abrams: Voting rights activist and architect of Democratic victories in Georgia

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:58 Hits: 5

Stacey Abrams has become a key figure in the Democratic Party and one of its most effective strategists. After narrowly losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, she doubled her efforts to protect the voting rights of minorities and is widely credited with delivering Georgia to the Democrats in the 2020 presidential race as well as mobilising the voters who also won them the Senate in January run-offs.

