Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:19 Hits: 4

LONDON:Some businesses said Friday (Jan 8) that costs and paperwork are hampering trade between Britain and the European Union as the reality of the UK’s post-Brexit trading relationship with the bloc takes hold. Britain left the economic embrace of the 27-nation bloc, the final stage of Brexit ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/companies-say-post-brexit-rules-are-clogging-up-uk-eu-trade--13923146