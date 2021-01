Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:02 Hits: 4

India's economy depends on the work of 100 million internal migrants, whose livelihoods were considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Now, a growing number of online programs are offering practical training and job placement.

