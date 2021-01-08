Traitors who stormed Capitol will receive stiff sentences for vandalism thanks to ... Donald Trump

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 15:55 Hits: 4

While Fox News' hosts continue to spread hoax claims that the known far-right seditionists who attempted a coup on Donald Trump's behalf on Wednesday were somehow "actually" anti-fascism protesters looking to tarnish the good names of the crowd marching on the U.S. Capitol to stop the count of electoral votes that would end Trump's presidency, Fox News is also among the many outlets to note that those who vandalized and ransacked the building might be getting extra, extra long prison sentences thanks to none other than Orange Hitler himself.

After tear gassing a church he wasn't invited to and calling out the National Guard in a show of force against Black Lives Matter protesters this summer, the now-traitor Trump announced that he had signed a "very strong" (yes, he has always been an infantile near-illiterate) executive order demanding that those who vandalize monuments or other government property face the maximum possible sentence, 10 years in federal prison.

All the half-asses and nitwits who live-streamed themselves breaking through doors, smashing windows, breaking chairs, defacing documents, and otherwise damaging property are facing 10 years for the property damage alone. That should put a good dent in the American fascist movement considering the amount of footage they themselves uploaded of their crimes.

There's a catch, of course, in that this would require Trump's government to follow through on Trump's word and Americans should have absolutely no faith that anyone left in the high ranks of the Department of Justice will press for maximum charges against the violent far-right rather than engage in efforts to soft-pedal the crimes to placate Trump’s own desires. The attack on the U.S. Capitol was met with so little federal resistance as to amount to something close to collaboration, something that has already resulted in bipartisan fury towards Capitol Police but perhaps not nearly enough fury at Trump's myriad collaborators within the White House.

Trump also may well attempt to pardon all those who engaged in violence and vandalism inside the Capitol, because they did it on his own behalf. He also might not, because they are disposable pawns with little money and little more to offer him.

But a truly aggressive prosecution of those responsible will have to wait until a new administration, one purged of Republican Party collaborators in Trump's many, many treasonous acts.

What’s that, you say? That will happen in less than two weeks?

Oh. Well then. Have fun with that, traitors.

