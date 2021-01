Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 09:46 Hits: 7

After a year of pandemic-induced turmoil in which women political leaders outperformed their male counterparts, the case for greater gender parity in leadership roles should be obvious. Nonetheless, a new international survey shows that there has been little progress in changing public attitudes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/index-for-leadership-finds-lack-of-progress-toward-gender-equality-by-helen-clark-2021-01