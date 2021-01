Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 01:52 Hits: 3

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll passed 200,000 on Thursday, the health ministry said, as daily new cases accelerated to a record of 87,843 after year-end holidays in the country with the world’s second-deadliest outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-brazil-s-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-200-000-as-cases-once-again-spike