Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a Justice Department investigation and admit that employees misled regulators about the safety of its 737 Max aircraft, which suffered two deadly crashes shortly after entering airline service.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-boeing-to-pay-2-5-billion-settlement-over-737-max