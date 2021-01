Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 06:14 Hits: 2

A US Capitol Police officer has died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who overran a session of Congress, police said late Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-capitol-police-officer-dies-of-wounds-after-clashes-with-trump-mob