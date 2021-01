Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 07:31 Hits: 2

A South Korean court on Friday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to 12 World War II sex slaves or their families, in an unprecedented ruling that prompted an immediate denunciation by Tokyo.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210108-s-korean-court-orders-japan-to-compensate-world-war-ii-sex-slaves