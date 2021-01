Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has ruled that a travel ban imposed on former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah in 2016 by the Immigration Department on claims that she had disparaged the government was unlawful. Read full story

